Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Coal India announced provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of September 2025. Coal production achieved was 48.97 million tons (MT) in month of September 2025 compared to 50.94 MT in September 2024, recording a decline of 3.9%. Coal offtake declined 1.1% to 53.56 MT in September 2025 compared to 54.16 MT in September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon