Tata Power arm signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to develop RE projects

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company said that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop 7,000 MW of renewable energy (RE) projects in the Andhra Pradesh.

Under this strategic agreement, TPREL and the Government of Andhra Pradesh will jointly explore Renewable Energy (RE) development opportunities of up to 7,000 MW (7 GW), including Solar, Wind, and Hybrid projects with or without storage solutions.

The estimated investment in these projects stands at approximately upto Rs 49,000 crore. This partnership aligns with the States vision to enhance its renewable energy portfolio and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and green energy future.

 

The proposed capacities would be set up under Andhra Pradeshs Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, a landmark clean energy framework that that aims for State to develop over 160 GW of renewable energy with an investment potential of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO & managing director, TPREL, said, We are delighted to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in advancing the states clean energy journey. By leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, this partnership will drive large-scale renewable adoption and contribute to Indias sustainability goals. Developing upto 7GW of clean energy projects will further strengthen Andhra Pradeshs position as a renewable energy hub and accelerate its transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, it has an installed/managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chaingeneration of renewable as well as conventional power, including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1,030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 5.1% to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.76% to end at Rs 351.30 on Friday, 7 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

