Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.6%, up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.85, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% gain in NIFTY and a 69.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index. Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.85, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24990.95. The Sensex is at 81802.97, up 0.08%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 6.49% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44086.8, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 462.2, up 1.23% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 95.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% gain in NIFTY and a 69.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 66.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News