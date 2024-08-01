NTPC Ltd spurts 1.78%, up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.4, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.25% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% gain in NIFTY and a 69.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index. NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.4, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24990.95. The Sensex is at 81802.97, up 0.08%. NTPC Ltd has added around 14.31% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44086.8, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 159.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 205.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 421.5, up 1.69% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 93.25% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% gain in NIFTY and a 69.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News