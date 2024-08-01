TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 2.55%, Gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2595.55, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.12% in last one year as compared to a 27.98% gain in NIFTY and a 71.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index. TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2595.55, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24990.95. The Sensex is at 81802.97, up 0.08%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26685.25, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2603.9, up 2.21% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

