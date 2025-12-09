Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution declined 60.87% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3307.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2823.603307.10 -15 OPM %10.3123.89 -PBDT334.55754.79 -56 PBT232.44655.93 -65 NP180.02460.03 -61

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

