Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 croreNet profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution declined 60.87% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 460.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 2823.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3307.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2823.603307.10 -15 OPM %10.3123.89 -PBDT334.55754.79 -56 PBT232.44655.93 -65 NP180.02460.03 -61
