Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India hits 21 crore

Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India hits 21 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
According to latest monthly bulletin of Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI, in October 2025, 4.3 lakh net demat accounts were added with NSDL, registering an M-o-M growth of 1.0 percent in total demat accounts. 25.6 lakh net accounts were added with CDSL during the month, registering an increase of 1.6 per cent in total demat accounts over September 2025. At the end of October 2025, overall tally of demat accounts stood at 21.0 crore with 4.2 crore demat accounts at NSDL and 16.8 crore accounts at CDSL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR slips further amid dented investor sentiments

INR slips further amid dented investor sentiments

Cyient and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation enter into long term strategic partnership

Cyient and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation enter into long term strategic partnership

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon