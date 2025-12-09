Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp arm bags Rs 1,165 cr supply order from Saudi Water Authority

Welspun Corp arm bags Rs 1,165 cr supply order from Saudi Water Authority

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Welspun Corp's associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) has received a contract from Saudi Water Authority for manufacturing and supplying steel pipes for total value exceeding 485 million SAR (Rs 1,165 crore) including value added tax

EPIC is a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and a market leader in the production of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. Its fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continues to pioneer in supporting KSAs strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.

The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q4FY2025-26 and Q1FY26-27.

 

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.23% to Rs 439.68 crore on 32.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4373.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter declined 3.59% to end at Rs 797.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

