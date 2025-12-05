Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 311.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 311.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 2505.79 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy reported to Rs 311.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 2505.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2617.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2505.792617.81 -4 OPM %31.8228.28 -PBDT643.10618.04 4 PBT419.92406.95 3 NP311.58-129.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with modest gains; European market advance

Barometers trade with modest gains; European market advance

Tenneco Clean Air India Q2 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 150 cr

Tenneco Clean Air India Q2 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 150 cr

Wipro Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Infosys Ltd spurts 1.75%, rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd spurts 1.75%, rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon