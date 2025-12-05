Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tenneco Clean Air India Q2 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 150 cr

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tenneco Clean Air India reported 10% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.49 crore on 9.58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,280.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 8.64% YoY to Rs 192.42 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA climbed 5.7% to Rs 216.8 crore compared with Rs 205.2 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin fell to 18.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 19.4% in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from clean air & powertrain solutions rose 3% YoY to Rs 570.2 crore, supported by stable domestic volumes. Meanwhile, revenue from advanced ride technologies rose 15.4% YoY to Rs 581.3 crore in Q2 FY26, supported by premiumization trends, stronger exports, and deeper program penetration.

 

On Half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.02% to Rs 318.31 crore on 5.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,566.26 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Arvind Chandrasekharan, whole-time director and CEO, Tenneco India,said, Tenneco India has delivered a strong and strategically meaningful quarter. Our Q2 and H1 FY2026 VAR performance clearly reflects above-market growth, supported by deeper engagement across customer programs. During the quarter, we secured important new awards in both Clean Air and ART, including strategic entry into a new whitespace opportunity with a leading Japanese OEM in Clean Air and increased market share for a well-known Indian OEM in ART. These wins further strengthen our medium-term growth visibility and reinforce the progress of our localization and technology strategy.

He further added: Industry tailwinds in regulation, premiumization and exports continue to create attractive opportunities, and we are well positioned to capture them.

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India entered into stock market on 19 November 2025. The stock was listed at Rs 498, exhibiting a premium of 25.44% compared with issue price of Rs 397. The IPO was subscribed 58.83 times.

Tenneco Clean Air India is a part of the Tenneco Group, a U.S.-headquartered, key global Tier I automotive component supplier. The company manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered, and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets.

The counter rose 0.29% to Rs 491.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

