HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1690, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% jump in NIFTY and a 13.01% jump in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1690, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 26191.5. The Sensex is at 85754.51, up 0.57%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 10.72% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38360.25, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1692.6, up 1.8% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 12.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% jump in NIFTY and a 13.01% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

