Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy secures LoA for 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy secures LoA for 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has successfully secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), a wholly owned entity under the Maharashtra Government, for the development of a 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project in Maharashtra.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The LoA includes an original contracted capacity of 200 MW, along with a greenshoe option for an additional contracted capacity of 200 MW, making this the largest renewable energy project in state of Maharashtra till date for TPREL.
 
The project is part of MSEDCL's broader initiative to meet the state's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and address future power demands at competitive tariff. The LoA was issued through a competitive bidding process conducted via an electronically based reverse auction portal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Rahul faces threat to life, alleges Raut over remarks by BJP lawmakers

Diamond

Diamond sector faces severe crisis with factory closures, job losses: GTRI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 350 pts down, Nifty near 25,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, metal stocks drag Sensex 200 pts down, Nifty tests 25,350

Gold, Gold jewellery

Opportunities emerging for India's gems & jewellery in Middle East: GJEPC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Cong files complaint against Union minister Bittu for offensive remark on Rahul Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon