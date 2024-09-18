Business Standard
Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1440.08 points or 3.28% at 42522 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 7.26%), Mphasis Ltd (down 5.68%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.76%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 4.03%),NELCO Ltd (down 4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.89%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.8%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.52%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.48%), and Infosys Ltd (down 3.34%).
On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 12.75%), Control Print Ltd (up 1.72%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 1.36%) turned up.
At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 415.67 or 0.73% at 56799.28.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 167.2 points or 0.98% at 16820.38.
The Nifty 50 index was down 87.15 points or 0.34% at 25331.4.

Lupin enters into patent license agreement with Takeda

Barometers reverse gains; broader mkt underperforms; European mkt declines

REC inks MoUs worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore with RE developers

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd up for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 223.09 points or 0.27% at 82856.57.
On BSE,1396 shares were trading in green, 2520 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

