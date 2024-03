With effect from 11 March 2024

Dabur India announced the resignation of Sushil Chandra (DIN: 10250863) as Non Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 11 March 2024. He has been appointed as Member Lokpal of India by the Honourable President of India and hence cannot continue with the Company as Independent Director.