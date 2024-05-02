Tata Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 120.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 5412.81 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 80.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 852.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 17760.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16947.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 120.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 364.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 5412.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5015.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5412.815015.2117760.6116947.626.20-4.353.59-2.20211.93-358.77320.73-773.98150.48-419.3578.68-980.79120.19-364.8580.33-852.19