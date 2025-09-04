Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 24.91 croreNet Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.9121.44 16 OPM %-48.09-62.13 -PBDT-29.32-48.89 40 PBT-29.79-49.17 39 NP-25.89-49.58 48
