Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 53.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 287.23 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 53.63% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 287.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales287.23209.10 37 OPM %57.5459.80 -PBDT52.9135.41 49 PBT48.5331.94 52 NP36.4123.70 54
