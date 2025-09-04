Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 105.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.43% to Rs 306.60 croreNet profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 105.42% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.43% to Rs 306.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 207.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales306.60207.97 47 OPM %85.5783.70 -PBDT72.1735.14 105 PBT72.1735.14 105 NP53.8226.20 105
