Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 52744.07 croreNet profit of Tata Steel rose 116.51% to Rs 2077.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 959.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 52744.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54412.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52744.0754412.35 -3 OPM %14.0812.30 -PBDT5943.505270.18 13 PBT3199.202734.75 17 NP2077.68959.61 117
