GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 1515.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 4.10 croreNet profit of GVP Infotech rose 1515.38% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.103.52 16 OPM %52.445.11 -PBDT2.160.18 1100 PBT2.110.13 1523 NP2.100.13 1515
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content