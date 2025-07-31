Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 354.15 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 0.81% to Rs 109.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 354.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 331.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales354.15331.40 7 OPM %43.4945.20 -PBDT165.23159.38 4 PBT144.39142.39 1 NP109.09108.21 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 17.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 3.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 3.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon