Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 354.15 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 0.81% to Rs 109.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 354.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 331.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales354.15331.40 7 OPM %43.4945.20 -PBDT165.23159.38 4 PBT144.39142.39 1 NP109.09108.21 1
