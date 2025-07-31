Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 2407.96 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 4.30% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 2407.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2105.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2407.962105.94 14 OPM %5.256.46 -PBDT147.76142.97 3 PBT111.29109.07 2 NP72.0575.29 -4
