Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 5.60 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 45.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.604.90 14 OPM %23.0411.84 -PBDT1.961.40 40 PBT1.931.39 39 NP1.451.00 45
