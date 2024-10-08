Business Standard
Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.44, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 46.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.44, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24954.55. The Sensex is at 81485.85, up 0.54%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9886.3, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 554.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 552.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 160.14, down 3.23% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 28.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 46.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

