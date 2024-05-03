Business Standard
Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 859.26% to Rs 2.59 crore
Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 859.26% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 895.06% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.590.27 859 8.060.81 895 OPM %-5.79-277.78 -20.35-286.42 - PBDT-0.04-0.63 94 2.01-2.18 LP PBT-0.06-0.65 91 1.95-2.26 LP NP0.02-0.62 LP 1.75-1.52 LP
First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

