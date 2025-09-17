Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Falls 0.82%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 0.66% over last one month compared to 3.1% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd lost 0.82% today to trade at Rs 58.26. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.14% to quote at 2911.79. The index is up 3.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd decreased 0.51% and Route Mobile Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 10.62 % over last one year compared to the 0.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 0.66% over last one month compared to 3.1% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5596 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 92.89 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.01 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

