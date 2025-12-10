Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Slides 4.2%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 4.63% over last one month compared to 0.63% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd fell 4.2% today to trade at Rs 51.55. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.28% to quote at 3051.81. The index is up 0.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd decreased 3.07% and ADC India Communications Ltd lost 2.7% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 3.29 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 4.63% over last one month compared to 0.63% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 88.88 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.6 on 08 Dec 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

