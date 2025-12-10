Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas Ltd Spurts 1.23%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Spurts 1.23%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 1.23% today to trade at Rs 185.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.27% to quote at 27731.53. The index is down 3.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.48% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 2.06 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3256 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.2 on 09 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172 on 16 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,003 cr

Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,003 cr

INR attempts recovery from lifetime low levels

INR attempts recovery from lifetime low levels

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; media shares advance

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; media shares advance

RBI invites comments from stakeholders on draft circular on disclosure of forex transactions

RBI invites comments from stakeholders on draft circular on disclosure of forex transactions

Shares of Aequs list in B group

Shares of Aequs list in B group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon