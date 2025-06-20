Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty signals firm start

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 41.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 934.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 605.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10710.25 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 156 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

 

Asian stocks traded mixed Friday as investors assessed China data and monitored escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump is now weighing on whether to back the Israeli military and strike Tehran. The White House said that he will make a final decision within the next two weeks.

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 3.7% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in April.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday. The Peoples Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%, according to a statement Friday.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks ended with marginal losses Thursday, marking the third straight session of decline, as investor sentiment remained shaky due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Adding to the caution, the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady also weighed on global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 82.79 points or 0.10% to 81,361.87. The Nifty 50 index fell 18.80 points or 0.08% to 24,793.25. The Sensex and the Nifty have fallen 0.53% and 0.61%, respectively, in three sessions.

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 43.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Madhya Pradesh

RBI eases project finance norms, rationalise standard asset provisioning requirement to 1% for projects under construction

Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 1.32 times

INR plunges to 3-month low against dollar

