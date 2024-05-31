TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 74.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 369.07 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 74.32% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 369.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.14% to Rs 202.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.83% to Rs 1392.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1064.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content