TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 314.05 crore

Net profit of TCI Express rose 14.80% to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 314.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 296.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.314.05296.4710.349.7535.6531.2229.6225.9222.0319.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News