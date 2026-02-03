Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.44% to Rs 2584.77 crore

Net loss of Bharat Coking Coal reported to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 424.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.44% to Rs 2584.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3466.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2584.773466.591.3016.3357.80618.21-69.10514.63-22.88424.99

