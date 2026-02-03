Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 92.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.73% to Rs 659.59 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 92.53% to Rs 140.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 659.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 489.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.659.59489.5873.0170.89197.61103.05183.6894.67140.0372.73

