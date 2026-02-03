Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 31.58% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1050.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales907.701050.50 -14 OPM %15.0215.89 -PBDT148.20169.60 -13 PBT129.60146.20 -11 NP74.30108.60 -32

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 92.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 66.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9630.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

