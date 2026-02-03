Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 93.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 38.28 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 93.61% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.2828.795.28-5.211.694.730.153.060.203.13

