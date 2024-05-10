TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 317.11 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.45% to Rs 131.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1253.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1241.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of TCI Express declined 17.84% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 317.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.