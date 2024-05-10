Business Standard
ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 346.74 crore
Net profit of ECL Finance rose 48.74% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 346.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 373.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.98% to Rs 135.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 1238.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1505.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales346.74373.78 -7 1238.081505.22 -18 OPM %74.2374.03 -82.7570.84 - PBDT63.3133.41 89 194.72144.62 35 PBT60.4030.96 95 184.43134.33 37 NP44.3429.81 49 135.20110.84 22
First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

