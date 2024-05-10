ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 346.74 croreNet profit of ECL Finance rose 48.74% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 346.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 373.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.98% to Rs 135.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 1238.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1505.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
