Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Walchandnagar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2025.

TCI Finance Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 15.98 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2289 shares in the past one month.

 

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd soared 18.40% to Rs 2.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22012 shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd surged 15.20% to Rs 501.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3813 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd added 12.88% to Rs 163.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd gained 12.08% to Rs 195.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65674 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

