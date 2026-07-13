TCS expands collaboration with ABB
For transformation of ABB's global network operations
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an expanded collaboration with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, to transform its global network operations. The engagement marks the next phase of a trusted 20-year partnership.
As part of this multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations, through an integrated network-as-a-service model. TCS will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, scale service delivery, and prepare for next-generation digital operations. At the core of this engagement is ABB's Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative to transform its global network into a standardized, centrally managed digital infrastructure.
As a strategic programme partner, TCS will design, integrate, and run ABB's global network ecosystem as a secure, modern, and AI-driven service. It will also orchestrate ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless, standardized operations worldwide. The programme will replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable, and service driven architecture. It will use a centralized control framework to bring together:Service integration and management (SIAM) A global network operations center Advanced security capabilities to safeguard infrastructure, and Modernized local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN) and software-defined WAN systems
TCS will further enable end-to-end monitoring and orchestrations, delivering high-performance connectivity across ABB's network services.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST