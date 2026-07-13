Ajanta Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3417.4, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3417.4, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 11.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25674.1, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78457 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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