TCS expands its partnership with Rolls-Royce

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, a British multinational specializing in civil aerospace, defence aerospace, services and power systems, to advance its sustainable initiatives. This collaboration involves research into hydrogen fuel system technology, continuing to prove hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future.
TCS, leveraging its expertise as a trusted service provider, will provide engineering skills and support to RollsRoyce as it addresses three key challenges in the journey to enabling hydrogen for use in aviation: fuel combustion, fuel delivery, and fuel systems integration with an engine. All elements must be confirmed to operate safely.
This partnership underscores TCS's commitment to driving sustainable transformation across industries, aligning with its broader mission to harness technology for positive societal impact. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set ambitious targets for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, necessitating innovative sustainability solutions.
