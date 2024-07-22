Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 85.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 911.60 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 85.93% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 911.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 823.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales911.60823.43 11 OPM %11.537.33 -PBDT111.0067.20 65 PBT92.8050.72 83 NP65.0234.97 86
