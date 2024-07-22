Business Standard
Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
PVR Inox Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2024.
Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 56300 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13048 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.1,754.45. Volumes stood at 13830 shares in the last session.
PVR Inox Ltd registered volume of 60875 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19811 shares. The stock rose 1.80% to Rs.1,429.30. Volumes stood at 18809 shares in the last session.
Wipro Ltd registered volume of 11.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.90% to Rs.513.25. Volumes stood at 9.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93264 shares. The stock gained 4.96% to Rs.605.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.72% to Rs.306.05. Volumes stood at 70583 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

