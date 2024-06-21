TCS expands partnership with Xerox for digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its strategic partnership with Xerox with a landmark, end-to-end transformation program designed to fast track the evolution of the company to a simplified, services-led, software-enabled organization.

Under the agreement, TCS will consolidate Xerox's technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centers to the Azure public cloud, deploy a cloud-based Digital ERP platform to transform business processes and incorporate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into operations to help drive sustainable growth.

TCS will develop a new agile, cloud-first operating model for Xerox. Leveraging the deep capabilities of its service practices such as AI.Cloud, Enterprise Solutions (including TCS Crystallus™) and Cognitive Business Operations (including TCS Cognix™), TCS will also build an AI-first enterprise platform for Xerox. These TCS capabilities will be combined with the expertise of industry partners such as leading hyperscalers and AI solution providers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News