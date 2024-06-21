Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 233.66 points or 0.63% at 37044.85 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Granules India Ltd (up 2.57%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 2.42%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.4%),Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 2.34%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.02%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.75%), Mankind Pharma Ltd (up 1.72%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 1.72%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.69%).

On the other hand, Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.82%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.44%), and Ami Organics Ltd (down 1.43%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 338.09 or 0.65% at 52244.58.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.96 points or 0.53% at 15779.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.1 points or 0.28% at 23633.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 106.56 points or 0.14% at 77585.49.

On BSE,1993 shares were trading in green, 991 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

