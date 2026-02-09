TCS partners with Flight Central Travel Group

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered the Flight Central Travel Group to support its global digital transformation journey. Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) is one of the world's largest travel groups with a vast leisure and corporate travel sales network spanning Australia and New Zealand, The Americas, EMEA and Asia.

As part of the strategic partnership, TCS, with its deep domain expertise in technology, data and AI in the travel industry, will future proof FCTG's cloud and network services, strengthen resilience and modernise services platforms across its operations. The partnership will streamline and consolidate core systems, unlock greater value from existing technological investments and improve performance across FCTG's global enterprise technology stack.

TCS will help FCTG develop and execute a clear strategy to enhance platform standardisation and drive continuous service level improvements through robust governance and transparent reporting. The partnership with FCTG builds on TCS' expertise in the travel sector. With over three decades of leadership in the travel sector, TCS partners with the world's leading travel operators, offering consulting-led solutions and services across business operations, customer service management, supply chain, marketing, pricing strategies, and business model reinvention.

