Nifty November futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX jumped 3.96% to 15.21.The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,912.55, a discount of 1.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,914.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 360.75 points or 1.49% to 23,914.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.96% to 15.21.
Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.
