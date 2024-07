Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TD Power Systems has received an order with the value of USD 9.28 million for gas turbine generators from a major US Original Equipment Manufacturer. These generators will be used primarily in fracking wells in the US, for power supply and backup power for artificial intelligence server farms in the US, and other applications. Delivery of these generators is scheduled to commence from January 2025 to August 2025.