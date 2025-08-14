Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Team India Guaranty inks deal to acquire 4A Financial Technologies

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Team India Guaranty (TIGL) (formerly known as times Guaranty)has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire upto 100% equity shareholding of 4A Financial Technologies (4A FinTech).

As part of the transaction, TIGL will issue 22,48,270 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 285 per share to the shareholders of 4A FinTech on preferential basis to acquire upto 100% equity shares in 4A FinTech, valued at Rs 3,605.16 per share. Post completion, 4A FinTech will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TIGL, and its subsidiaries, 4Fin Financeand 4Fin Technologies, will become step-down subsidiaries of TIGL.

The transaction is aimed at integrating TIGL's platform with 4A FinTech's full-stack fintech solutions, creating a unified listed entity with enhanced technology capabilities, lending infrastructure, and market reach.

 

Suraj Saraogi, Director of TIGL, commented "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in TIGL's journey to become a diversified, technology-driven financial services platform. 4A FinTech brings cutting-edge digital lending capabilities, robust underwriting models, and a strong merchant network. Together, we aim to create a scalable and compliant lending ecosystem that delivers value to all stakeholders."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

