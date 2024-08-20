Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra hits 52-week high after board OKs to sell 103 acres land to Mahindra University

Tech Mahindra hits 52-week high after board OKs to sell 103 acres land to Mahindra University

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Tech Mahindra advanced 2.12% to Rs 1,628.40 after the company said that sub-committee of the board of directors has approved the sale of approximately 103 acres of land to Mahindra University for Rs 535 crore.
Mahindra University (MU) a university established under the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018 on the land and buildings owned by the company.
The company will sale 103 acres of land and 17 buildings with a built-up area of approximately 1,261,149 sq. ft. located at Bahadurpally village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Hyderabad, Telangana.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The primary objective of the sale is to set up MU as an autonomous institution that focuses on the betterment of society, one which can continue to grow independently.
The cash consideration of Rs 535 crore to be received in tranches, over a period of four years along with interest 8.20% per annum, receivable during the said period. The sale is expected to be finalized on or before 30 September 2024, unless mutually extended by the parties.
Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.
The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 28.82% to Rs 851.5 crore on 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,005.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q4 FY24.
The scrip hit a 52-week high at Rs 1,634.25 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Janmashtami 2024

Janmashtami 2024: Timings, and rituals to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

bad loans

Phoenix invites bids from ARCs for sale of Rs 3,550 crore retail NPA

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders removal of all pictures, videos of victim doctor

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Demand for Indian AI talent to double by 2027 but quality a hurdle: Report

World Mosquito Day 2024

World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon